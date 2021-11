Virtual events are here to stay: 84% of respondents state they would always like to have the option to attend any event as a virtual/remote participant. Kaltura , the Video Experience Cloud, published the report, The State of Virtual Events 2022, assessing the growth and evolution of the industry over the past year and predicting what it will look like in the future. The study was undertaken to better understand the goals, desires, and priorities of both event organizers and attendees from across a wide range of industries. Renan Gutman, EVP Product, Kaltura, will be presenting the key insights from the report and lessons for marketers at the upcoming Virtually Live! by Kaltura conference on November 9.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 7 DAYS AGO