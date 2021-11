In 2016, Tesla said that all of its vehicles would be equipped with the necessary hardware to achieve fully-autonomous driving. It turns out that wasn’t the case. Following the introduction of the latest Full Self-Driving Beta, it quickly emerged that no owners of older Tesla models had gained access to the system, despite achieving perfect 100/100 safety scores. This prompted Tesla chief executive Elon Musk to confirm on Twitter that a hardware limitation is the reason why the latest self-driving suite doesn’t work.

