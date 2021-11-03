CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Sinclair CEO fires back at MLB commissioner over rights for sports streaming app

By Holden Wilen
Baltimore Business Journal
 6 days ago
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred questioned recently whether Sinclair has the...

Related
mediapost.com

Sinclair: 4 RSN Baseball Streaming Deals, But Q3 Ad Revenues Down 5%

Sinclair Broadcast Group’s regional sports networks (RSNs) -- which continue to be a concern for investors -- witnessed slightly lower advertising revenues, 5% to $118 million, in the third quarter. RSNs distribution revenues grew 6% to $633 million, which includes $14 million in rebates to distributors, due to minimum game...
MLB
Awful Announcing

Sinclair currently only has direct to consumer rights for four MLB teams

Earlier this year, Sinclair began to press forward with a direct to consumer streaming app. If it got off the ground, it would be a boon to consumers, even if it was more focused on gambling than we’d like. But those plans quickly ran into a snag when a pair of executives at distributors said they hadn’t approved Sinclair’s plans, and complications further arose when MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred revealed that Sinclair didn’t even have most of the digital rights they were trying to sell.
MLB
Sportico

Sinclair CEO Chris Ripley Reaffirms ‘Critical Mass’ for 2022 Streaming Launch

Sinclair Broadcast Group CEO Chris Ripley said the company’s regional sports networks division has “ample liquidity” to keep operating and reaffirmed plans for a major streaming launch next spring, Deadline reports. Speaking with analysts during the company’s third-quarter earnings call, Ripley said the company currently has direct-to-consumer streaming rights to four Major League Baseball teams. Sinclair is negotiating with additional teams and plans to roll out a streaming service by Opening Day in April. The move would represent a significant shift in the power dynamics in the world of pay-TV sports, a multi-billion-dollar sector disrupted by cord-cutting and streaming. “We do think...
MLB
news8000.com

Ben Frederickson: MLB commissioner Manfred’s legacy is at stake this offseason

I recently read something hopefully encouraging about Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred. It came from New York Post baseball columnist Ken Davidoff. Was it meant to be encouraging? Probably not. But maybe, in one way, it was. Davidoff was one of the media members involved in a question-and-answer session...
NFL
chatsports.com

Native American group blasts MLB commissioner Rob Manfred over 'tomahawk chop' comments

Rob Manfred, Major League Baseball, Atlanta Braves, National Congress of American Indians, Atlanta, Fawn Sharp, Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. The nation's largest Native American organization is disputing MLB commissioner Rob Manfred's reasoning on why the Atlanta Braves' nickname and its "tomahawk chop" fan ritual should be allowed to continue.
MLB
defpen

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred Says He’d Like League To Be ‘Apolitical’

The 2021 World Series is underway and the Houston Astros have matched the Atlanta Braves Game 1 victory with a 5-run win in Game 2. While much of the attention surrounding Major League Baseball remains connected to the series itself, some fans have taken a closer at all that surrounds the Astros and Braves. Specifically, many onlookers have re-examined Atlanta’s “tomahawk chop” gesture. The gesture has been connected to the Braves for years, but many have characterized it as disrespectful and discriminatory toward Indigenous communities. While the Braves have discouraged fans from performing the gestures, many would like to see it banned altogether.
MLB
Sportico

U.S. Soccer’s New Nike Deal Is Its Biggest Ever Partnership

U.S. Soccer has extended its apparel partnership with Nike, a 10-year deal that is the largest—and longest—commercial partnership in the governing body’s history. Nike will continue to outfit the men’s and women’s national teams, plus the U.S. Soccer Federation’s youth, futsal, paralympic and beach teams. The Oregon-based apparel giant (NYSE: NKE) will also help support the organization’s marketing, grassroots programs and its sustainability efforts. “Nike gets involved at every level,” U.S. Soccer president Cindy Parlow Cone said in an interview. “Their ability to help us tell our story, and our athletes’ stories, is huge. And then to drive cultural relevancy off the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thestreamable.com

CBS Sports Acquires Broadcast, Streaming Rights to Barclays FA Women’s Super League

ViacomCBS adds yet another soccer league to its arsenal (no pun intended) of soccer streaming rights. The company today announced a multi-year streaming and broadcasting deal for CBS Sports to become the exclusive U.S. English-language rights holder of the Barclays FA Women’s Super League (BFAWSL), one of Europe’s top women’s soccer leagues.
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportico

The Parleh Making a Play for the Sports Betting Affiliate Jackpot

The competition among domestic sportsbook operators has largely been for the core sports bettor. But as the U.S. market matures, the focus is expected to shift toward a broader audience. To date, we have yet to see a media company (or sportsbook operator) regularly deliver content that resonates with both the hardcore bettor and the casual sports fan—the affiliate jackpot, if you will. But there is an early stage company flying under the radar (in part because it is based in Canada), taking a credible crack at doing just that. Founded by a collective of former sports digital and broadcast executives...
GAMBLING
WANE 15

Best baseball gifts

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which baseball gift is best?  Baseball is America’s pastime. It has a long, storied history and an exciting, thrilling present. Its fans are loyal and enthusiastic from Opening Day to the World Series. They often have large collections of memorabilia. Finding the perfect gift for the […]
MLB
Louisiana Illuminator

As goes baseball, so goes America

Baseball is often referred to as the national pastime because it is intrinsically linked to American culture, history, and politics.  Pivotal moments of baseball’s history, such as Jackie Robinson breaking the color barrier, labor disputes, and various presidents throwing out ceremonial first pitches, are chronicled in Ken Burns’ award-winning, documentary mini-series, Baseball (1994). Last week, Major League […] The post As goes baseball, so goes America appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
NFL
