Sinclair CEO fires back at MLB commissioner over rights for sports streaming app

The 2021 World Series is underway and the Houston Astros have matched the Atlanta Braves Game 1 victory with a 5-run win in Game 2. While much of the attention surrounding Major League Baseball remains connected to the series itself, some fans have taken a closer at all that surrounds the Astros and Braves. Specifically, many onlookers have re-examined Atlanta’s “tomahawk chop” gesture. The gesture has been connected to the Braves for years, but many have characterized it as disrespectful and discriminatory toward Indigenous communities. While the Braves have discouraged fans from performing the gestures, many would like to see it banned altogether.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO