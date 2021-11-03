Brandon edges West Lauderdale girls 1-0

A goal by Brandon in the 59th minute was the difference as West Lauderdale dropped a 1-0 contest to the Lady Bulldogs in Tuesday night prep soccer action at Meridian Community College.

Alexa Shirley had two shots on goal, and Lilly Vincent also had a shot on goal, but the Lady Knights were unable to find the back of the net against a tough Brandon team.

“I thought we played really well in the first half,” West Lauderdale assistant coach Sonja Rowell said. “We stayed with them and limited them to no shots on goal (in the first half), but we kind of went into panic mode in the second half, so we just have to fix that.”

West Lauderdale is having to adjust to not having forwards Kristen Phillips and Anslee Mason, a junior and sophomore respectively, who both suffered season-ending injuries.

“The next girl has to step up,” Rowell said. “Those were two of our speedsters with torn ACLs, so they’re out for the season, so we just have to move on and play with what we have. The young players are stepping up, and we’re just having to work with them as they learn.”

Despite that, Rowell said the goal hasn’t changed for the Lady Knights this season.

“We definitely want to get back to state,” Rowell said. “That’s our team goal.”

Keeper Anna Kate Humphries had two saves for the West Lauderdale (2-1).

In boys action, West Lauderdale was shut out by Brandon 4-0.