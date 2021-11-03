CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Heidi Carver

bizjournals
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVice President of Accounting & Finance at Collins and Hermann, Inc. Midwest Specialty Contractor Collins & Hermann, Inc....

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

24585 Stone Carver Drive , #100

Vacant, Professional Medical Office Condo configured and built out for practice or branch office. Close to Stone Springs Hospital and multiple Residential neighborhoods. Multiple nurse Stations and a Treatment/Procedure SuiteCan be Delivered furnishedDark Wood grain Luxury Vinyl Plank flooringTwo EntrancesMultiple Offices and Exam RoomsKitchenettePatient/Staff bathroomWaiting and Reception Area. Listing courtesy...
MLS
bizjournals

DMN: Pennsylvania-based investment firm giant reveals regional office will be in Plano

Pennsylvania-based investment firm Vanguard is opening a new location in Plano, the Dallas Morning News reports. Although the company announced in May it would be opening an office in the region, it didn’t specify where its new North Texas location would be. Planning documents revealed that the space will be in Plano. The firm is restoring three floors of Liberty Mutual Insurance’s office complex and Vanguard is spending about $7 million on renovations, the article said.
PLANO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hermann#Accounting Finance
bizjournals

RDU adds another nonstop flight to Miami

Ultra low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is investing in another nonstop flight serving Raleigh-Durham International Airport. Spirit, based in Florida, has announced plans to launch a daily flight to Miami beginning Nov. 17. It’s a route already served at RDU by American Airlines (Nasdaq: AAL), Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) and Frontier Airlines (Nasdaq: ULCC).
MIAMI, FL
bizjournals

Downtown Los Angeles office recovery paused in Q3

With many businesses’ plans to return to the office after Labor Day delayed by the rise of the Delta variant of Covid-19, a promising second quarter in Los Angeles’ office sector was followed by a pause in recovery in the third. Downtown Los Angeles especially, with its emphasis on the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
bizjournals

2021 Citizenship Award: Marriott International and Capital Area Food Bank

As the economic downturn and rapid increase in food insecurity threw the Capital Area Food Bank into overdrive, the nonprofit realized it had a storage problem. Just across the river in National Harbor, Marriott International Inc. knew where there might be some open space — 40,000 square feet of it, to be exact.
CHARITIES
bizjournals

$2M land deal paves way for new Johnston County charter school

A charter school company recently made a land purchase in Johnston County, paving the way for a new school in the community. An LLC addressed to Salt Lake City-based Schoolhouse Development bought a 48-acre parcel for $2 million, according to a deed filed Oct. 29. The land sits in between Smithfield and Clayton along U.S. 70 Business and, based on public documents, will be the home of a new K-12 charter school called American Leadership Academy – Johnston. The school is scheduled to open in fall 2022.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
bizjournals

KC architects talk trends post-pandemic office, restaurant design trends

How has office and restaurant design changed since the pandemic? Experts from Clockwork Architecture + Design share some insider knowledge. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
FOOD & DRINKS
bizjournals

Veterans in Business: Tarik Moody — Will to serve among the things he carries

Moody is a man of many talents, including being a DJ and man of the media through radio, spreading knowledge and giving Milwaukee creatives, entrepreneurs, techies, veterans and others a chance to share their stories with the world. Power Breakfast featuring Austin Ramirez of Husco International. The premier business information...
POLITICS
bizjournals

In first earnings call, Sylvamo execs report recovering demand, talks supply chain, higher input costs

On Nov. 10, at the beginning of Sylvamo’s inaugural quarterly earnings call, CEO Jean-Michel Ribiéras reiterated the business' lofty goal — to be considered “the world’s paper company.”. The world, however, has been assailed by a thinly stretched supply chain, higher-than-expected inflation, and a global pandemic; and these are issues...
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Easton to add affordable housing: Georgetown, Homeport teaming up on project

Two hundred affordable housing units are coming to Easton. Easton developer Georgetown Company and affordable housing developer Homeport are co-developing a three-phase project near Easton Town Center, Bruce Luecke, Homeport’s CEO, told Columbus Business First. He estimates the project cost nearly $50 million in total. “Think about Easton as a...
REAL ESTATE
bizjournals

Returning Potawatomi Hotel & Casino to normal

Since Dominic Ortiz began his role as CEO and general manager of Potawatomi Hotel & Casino, he has spent a great deal of time listening to stories. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
LIFESTYLE
bizjournals

Business owners, city invest in overcoming Old Sac safety concerns

When Janie Desmond-Ison went to Old Sacramento on a recent morning to open her restaurant, Steamers Bakery and Cafe, she was in for a surprise. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Commercial Real Estate Awards 2021: Landmark Builders Inc.

Why selected: In 2020, Landmark Builders completed 80 commercial construction projects totaling more than 1.5 million square feet, including projects such as 400 Bellemeade, Bailey South and parts of Congdon Yards. For the Congdon Yards project, Landmark has been transforming a 100-year-old former textile mill into a mixed-used development in High Point.
CONSTRUCTION
bizjournals

Report: General Mills weighs sale of Progresso, Helper brands

General Mills Inc. is reportedly considering selling off its Progresso and Helper brands, two pantry staples that have been part of Big G's portfolio for decades. Bloomberg, citing unnamed people familiar with the situation, said that Golden Valley, Minnesota-based General Mills (NYSE: GIS) is working with Goldman Sachs on shopping the businesses and is looking to raise $3 billion from a sale.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

S.F. grocery delivery social network switches up model and turns local ambitions national

In the crowded and mega-funded landscape of grocery delivery outfits, Chad Munroe, the CEO of young startup Jupiter, believes he's on the cusp of the next major advancement. In the six months since I last spoke with Munroe, who co-founded Jupiter with three other Stanford University alumni in 2019, the startup has raised new funding — adding on another $6 million to its $2.5 million reported to-date — and reconfigured its business model and growth strategy. What started as "Instacart meets Instagram" is evolving into something more like "Instacart meets Shopify" — the content and scalability of a social media network melded with tools that more readily convert food influencers' legions of followers into customers. At a point of critical mass, Munroe envisions Jupiter can become a kind of social e-commerce network whose momentum builds exponentially on itself, bringing the cost of new customer acquisition — where the industry norm, Munroe said, is $300 a head — down to virtually zero.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

Comments / 0

Community Policy