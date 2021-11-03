CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lockdown Drill During Homeroom 11/03

By Jessica Palmer
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA lockdown safety drill will take place on Nov. 3 at the start of homeroom at 10:31 a.m. The safety drill will encompass lockdown procedures including lights off, locking the door, taking attendance...

