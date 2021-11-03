CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live like Carrie Bradshaw in Airbnb’s recreation of her beloved brownstone

By ABC7 News
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XALmx_0clcMEuo00

And just like that, you can live like Carrie Bradshaw in a recreation of the Sex and the City character’s beloved brownstone.

Thanks to Airbnb, Sarah Jessica Parker is opening the doors to a recreation of Bradshaw’s apartment in celebration of the upcoming release of “And Just Like That…,” the upcoming 10-episode revival of Sex and the City.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bn6G9_0clcMEuo00

The apartment will be available for two, one-night stays for up to two guests on Nov. 12 and 13 for only $23/night.

The style icon’s closet will be filled with “designer and vintage looks to make you swoon.” The stay will also include friendship-centric experiences, such as brunch in Chelsea and a fashion-focused photoshoot, reported Good Morning America.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gYE9i_0clcMEuo00

“I couldn’t be happier to personally welcome you into Carrie’s world (and carefully curated closet). I’ll greet you virtually, and from there our socially distanced concierge will ensure an incredible stay for you and your guest,” Parker said in the listing. “Please note, the concierge will be on-site for the duration of your stay.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17BZTg_0clcMEuo00

Other features of the limited-edition experience complete with a picturesque stoop will include a virtual welcome from SJP, reminiscent of the show’s narrated intro and cosmopolitans for a toast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pjAUS_0clcMEuo00

“To celebrate Carrie’s return to the silver screen, Airbnb will make a one-time donation to The Studio Museum, a contemporary art museum championing the work of artists of African descent,” the company said in the description for the stay.

