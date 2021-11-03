CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aaron Rodgers Tested Positive For COVID-19: Report

 6 days ago

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday's (November 7) game against the Kansas City Chiefs, NFL Network 's Tom Pelissero reports.

"Sources: #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 and is out for Sunday’s game against the #Chiefs ," Pelissero tweeted on Wednesday.

NFL Network 's Ian Rapoport reports Rodgers "is unvaccinated" and "that's why he's out" for Sunday's game.

Rodgers was previously asked if he was vaccinated and responded, "yeah, I'm immunized," as shown in a video shared by NBC 26 reporter Chancellor Johnson on Wednesday.

Rodgers, the reigning NFL MVP, currently has 1,894 yards, 17 touchdowns, and three interceptions on 173 of 258 passing, while leading the Packers to a seven-game winning streak and a 7-1 record.

The former Super Bowl champion also managed to lead Green Bay to a 24-21 victory against the then-undefeated Arizona Cardinals last Thursday (October 28), despite being without his three top receivers Davante Adams , Allen Lazard, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling .

Both Adams and Lazard were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list last week while Valdez-Scantling was ruled out hours before Thursday's game due to a hamstring injury.

ESPN Packers reporter Rob Demovsky reports Lazard and Valdez-Scantling returned to practice on Monday, but Adams was not present.

Adams currently ranks second in receptions (52), third in receiving yards (744), and third in receiving yards per game (106.3) among all NFL players through his first seven games of the 2021 season.

The 28-year-old receiver recorded six receptions for 76 yards and a touchdown during Green Bay's 24-10 win against the Washington Football Team on Sunday (October 24).

Adams was selected by the Packers at No. 53 overall in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft and has since emerged as one of the league's best wide receivers.

The former Fresno State standout is a four-time Pro Bowler (2017-2020) and led the NFL in receiving touchdowns in 2020, earning first-team All-Pro honors.

