Stocks rise after Fed signals plans to ease bond buying

By Associated Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStock indexes on Wall Street were on pace for more record highs Wednesday afternoon after the Federal Reserve announced plans to begin reducing the extraordinary aid for the economy it has been providing since the early days of the pandemic. In a statement released at 2 p.m. Eastern, the...

