Have you been to the Wednesday Business Connection lately? Well chances are some of your friends have, since almost 130 of you participated in our four sessions in October. We had a good mix of variety at WBC with a focus on the Coos Curry Douglas Economic Development Corporation (50 years old this year), the Small Business Development Center and the student internship program from the college, the Southwest Oregon Regional Airport with a focus on its north and south service routes and lastly the annual presentation by all three of our county commissioners on county operations.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO