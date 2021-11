In this new study, researchers examined 50 patients with PD, including 22 with sleep apnea and 28 without; patients were examined both before and after deep brain stimulation. For patients with Parkinson disease (PD), the surgical technique of deep brain stimulation (DBS) can offer the chance to relieve symptoms and maintain daily activities for a longer stretch than would be possible without the procedure. But which patients with PD make good candidates? A recent study appearing in the journal Sleep Medicine sought to answer whether those who already have sleep apnea can still be candidates for successful DBS.

