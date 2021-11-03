Execution of a Search Warrant Leads to 3 Arrest

On October 22, 2021, Calaveras County deputies were tasked with assisting the probation department with a home visit in the 3000 block of Burson Rd. in Burson. The purpose of the home visit was to ensure that the resident, Vincent James Anicola (38 years of age), was conforming with the terms of his probation. During a search of the residence, probation officers located (1) rifle, (1) revolver and several rounds of live ammunition in multiple calibers. The weapons and ammunition were not secured and were fully accessible to young children living in the residence. According to the probation officers, possession of the firearms by suspect Anicola was against the terms of his probation and in violation of a valid domestic violence restraining order. Upon further inspection of the rifle, a records check revealed it was reported stolen from a residence in Valley Springs (December 2019). In the coming days, deputies will contact the rifle owner to arrange for its return.

BURSON, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO