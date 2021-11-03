Execution of a Search Warrant Leads to 3 Arrest

John Soper, 49, of Alexandria, Mo., was arrested on Oct. 30, in the 1700 block of Exchange St. in Keokuk. Soper was arrested for two outstanding warrants for Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Soper was also charged with Possession with the Intent to Deliver more than 5 grams of methamphetamine 3rd or Subsequent Offense, While in Possession of a Firearm Within 1,000 feet of a Public Park a Class B Felony with Enhancements; Possession of a Controlled Substance-Heroin 3rd or Subsequent Offense as an Habitual Offender a Class D Felony; Violation of Drug Tax Stamp as an Habitual Offender a Class D Felony; Prohibited Acts an Aggravated Misdemeanor and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a Simple Misdemeanor. Soper was also charged with Felon in Possession of a Firearm, a Class D Felony.
Comments / 0