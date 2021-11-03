CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Section of Highway 169 in Tulsa named for Sgt. Craig Johnson

By Julia Gorman, FOX23 News
 6 days ago
Sgt. Johnson Memorial Highway A section of Highway 169 in Tulsa has been named for fallen Tulsa Police Department Sgt. Craig Johnson.

Johnson was shot and killed during a traffic stop in 2020.

The Sgt. Craig Johnson Memorial Highway will run from E. 81st Street South to Highway 51.

Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin, the family of Sgt. Johnson, State Representative Carol Bush, State Secretary of Transportation Tim Gatz, and nearly two dozen law enforcement officers came together for the dedication service Wednesday morning at the Mingo Valley Division of the Tulsa Police Department.

Representative Bush said the highway dedication coincides with the also new “Sgt. Craig Johnson Metal Theft Act,” another passion of Sgt. Johnson’s.

Chief Wendall Franklin said our community is very aware of the sacrifice made by Sgt. Johnson, but this strip routed within the Union School District where he went as a child will only expand in purpose as the years after his death pile on.

“It gives his two sons the ability to drive across that highway when they come of age, and know each and every time they cross that highway, that there’s their dad right there,” said Franklin.

