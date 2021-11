There’s an old saying, that victory goes to the last man standing. In this case, it was No. 2 Saint Louis that was just a bit healthier, riding its ground attack behind a giant, pulverizing wall of trench men for a 35-21 win over No. 3 Kamehameha in the final of the ILH football playoffs at Aloha Stadium. Saint Louis (5-3, 2-2 ILH regular season) will represent the ILH in the state tournament on Dec. 18. Kamehameha, which was ranked No. 1 for four weeks after beating Saint Louis twice in the regular season, finished 3-3.

FOOTBALL ・ 6 DAYS AGO