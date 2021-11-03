The Joint Apprenticeship & Training Committee program at IBEW Local 26 offers exciting opportunities for those looking to accelerate their career or make a career transition
This content is sponsored by IBEW Local 26. As the director and assistant director of apprenticeship at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 26 will tell you, there is no ideal apprenticeship candidate, only one who is willing to learn. Each applicate comes to the program with their own...wtop.com
Comments / 0