The Joint Apprenticeship & Training Committee program at IBEW Local 26 offers exciting opportunities for those looking to accelerate their career or make a career transition

MADISON, Wis. — Several groups are coming together to hold an apprenticeship career fair later this month to help people explore options within the building trades. WRTP | BIG STEP of South Central Wisconsin and the Building Trades Council of South Central Wisconsin are holding the event at the Madison Labor Temple on Nov. 16 to mark National Apprenticeship Week. The groups said the event will allow more than 100 high schoolers and adults to learn about apprenticeships in the union construction industry.

MADISON, WI ・ 5 DAYS AGO