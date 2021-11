After suffering their first loss in regulation on the season, the Philadelphia Flyers enter the first road trip of the year at 3-1-1. Taking on an Edmonton Oilers team featuring plenty of star power and scoring punch will be difficult, especially as the visitors, but this should be an interesting game nonetheless. What are the storylines, who are the players to watch, and why does this game matter? All of that and more below.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO