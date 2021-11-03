CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

What The Phillies Should Learn From The Braves Championship.

By Austin Cass
Philadelphia Sports Nation
Philadelphia Sports Nation
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Last night, The Atlanta Braves won their first world series since 1995, ending a so-called curse in their city. This being the second time in three years that the Phillies saw a divisional opponent lift The Commissioner’s Trophy in Houston. Before July 10th. This season was an up-and-down year...

www.phlsportsnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
WXIA 11 Alive

READ: Braves star Joc Pederson pens powerful letter to Atlanta

ATLANTA — One of the players that helped lead the Braves to the World Series didn't initially want to get traded to Atlanta. But Joc Pederson's outlook is different now. Atlanta acquired Pederson back in July. Many Braves fans might recognize him by the pearls he wears during game time.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Dansby Swanson has message for Braves about Freddie Freeman

Freddie Freeman’s impending free agency is not lost on his Atlanta Braves teammates, and one of them addressed that publicly during the team’s championship parade on Friday. The Braves’ parade culminated in a rally at Truist Park where numerous players spoke to the capacity crowd. Among them was shortstop Dansby...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jorge Soler
Person
Adam Duvall
Person
Dave Dombrowski
Person
Matt Klentak
Person
Joc Pederson
Person
Kyle Gibson
Person
Eddie Rosario
Person
Alec Bohm
ClutchPoints

Astros’ Dusty Baker fires strong 12-word message ahead of Zack Greinke’s Game 4 start vs. Braves

The Houston Astros will turn the ball over to starting pitcher Zack Greinke for Game 4 of the World Series against the Atlanta Braves. This will be the third appearance for Greinke in this postseason and just his second start, as he got the starting nod against the Boston Red Sox in Game 4 of the ALCS, where he allowed two earned runs in 1.1 innings pitched.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillies#The Atlanta Braves#Mets#Acl#Fightins#Red October Baseball#Gm#Boston Red Sox
Philadelphia Sports Nation

Grading the Phillies’ Starters in 2021

In order to be eligible for a grade, the pitcher must have at least 10 games started and have ended the season on the Phillies’ roster. Zack Wheeler: 14-10, 2.78 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 247 SO, 213.1 IP. GRADE: A. Wheeler gets an A for being the best pitcher in the...
MLB
Philadelphia Sports Nation

How Can Aaron Nola Return to Form?

All season long, Aaron Nola looked tired. He looked tired at his best, at his worst, and for all of the disappointing mediocrity in between. Six months spent searching for the elusive IT – his command, his confidence – had drained him. As the season progressed, each start became an opportunity to prove that he still was Aaron Nola of 2018, who finished 3rd in the Cy Young award voting. It didn’t help that his battery mate, Zach Wheeler had taken the mantle of ace, with the best season of his career. Unfortunately for Nola, each outing cast a longer shadow over 2018’s aura. In 32 chances, he recorded a quality start – at least six innings pitched and 3 or fewer runs allowed – only 11 times. 18 of his starts didn’t last 6 innings, 7 of which ended before the 5th. Over 180.2 innings, Nola allowed a team high 26 home runs and posted a 4.63 ERA – the 2nd highest of his career.
MLB
Philadelphia Sports Nation

It’s Time for the Phillies to Find a New Name

Time flies when you’re having fun. I know that, because for much of this past season spent watching the Philadelphia Phillies, time did not fly. It lost its wings in August as the Phillies dropped out of first place in the National League East and stopped entirely when they were eliminated from postseason contention in late September. Losing makes you ask questions. Futility makes you think. And so, as the Phillies neared a decade spent in postseason purgatory, I didn’t torture myself over the reasons for this team’s September collapse. I had a different bone to pick with the franchise, a nagging gripe that had grown in proportion to their losses: “What the hell is a Phillie anyway?”
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
World Series
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
Philadelphia Sports Nation

Grading the Phillies’ Bullpen in 2021

In order to be eligible for a grade, the pitcher must have pitched in 20 games and finished the season on the Phillies’ roster. Grade: B- Neris cannot be the Phillies’ closer anymore. That does not mean he can’t be a reliable reliever however. He got better as the season went on and ended up being the Phillies’ best reliever down the stretch. Unfortunately for him, being the Phillies best reliever doesn’t exactly say much. He should be back next year barring anything unseen, but the entirety of the bullpen is the single reason why the Phillies can’t make the playoffs.
MLB
zonecoverage.com

What Can The Twins Learn From Atlanta's Playoff Run?

The Atlanta Braves have become the darlings of Major League Baseball after a second-half rally that has led them to the World Series. It may seem like they used a busy trade deadline to hurdle them through the postseason, but it was a full year of decisions that put them in a position to win a title.
MLB
The Good Phight

4 key things the Phillies can take away from the Braves’ World Series victory

The Atlanta Braves are World Series champions. As Phillies fans, it’s a tough pill to swallow. Back in 2015, both organizations began a painful rebuild that resulted in a number of losing seasons that, at times, seemed never-ending. In 2018, both teams began to emerge from their rebuilds. Both had...
MLB
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: They can learn from the Atlanta Braves

The Chicago White Sox can learn a lot from the Atlanta Braves. So can the rest of Major League Baseball. They made the playoffs with a record of 88-73 which was the worst record of any team that made the playoffs. They weren’t the best team but they were the hottest team. They figured things out at the right time and cruised to their first World Series title since 1995.
MLB
ESPN

2021 World Series - Best moments from Atlanta Braves' championship parade

The Atlanta Braves have probably not stopped celebrating since late Tuesday night when they won the 2021 World Series. After beating the Houston Astros in five games, the Braves got to celebrate with their fans on Friday. The parade route took the Braves through downtown Atlanta, then the team headed...
MLB
Philadelphia Sports Nation

Philadelphia Sports Nation

Philadelphia, PA
954
Followers
1K+
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT

Enhancing Your Philadelphia Sports Fan Experience

 https://phlsportsnation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy