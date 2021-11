Bestselling author Michael Chabon, who helped bring Jean-Luc Picard back to TV with the first season of Picard, is not alone in having done some work in Hasbro's writers' room over the years. In a new interview, Ghostbusters: Afterlife director Jason Reitman (who has earned accolades for his work on movies like Juno and Thank You For Smoking in years past) jumped at the chance to do some dialogue rewrites for Michael Bay's Transformers: Dark of the Moon and Transformers: Age of Extinction. He pointed out that while it might not be the gig people would have expected from him, it was nice to get out of his comfort zone.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO