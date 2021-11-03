Bailey Lake Dog Park Ribbon Cutting

Please be advised that members of the Fayetteville City Council may meet at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, the 20th day of November, 2021, at the Bailey Lake Dog Park, 6701 Bailey Lake Road, Fayetteville, NC.

The purpose of the meeting is to attend the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the Bailey Lake Dog Park.

This notice is forwarded to you in compliance with your request on file in this office and with N.C.G.S. § 143 318.12 and Section 2-2 of the Code of the City of Fayetteville.

