It’s The Big Brunch! | Kevin Machado

It's The Big Brunch!

By Kevin Machado on
kolafm.com
 8 days ago

Actor Dan Levy is heading to the...

www.kolafm.com

Comments / 0

Mashed

The Big Brunch: Release Date, Celebrity Host, And More - What We Know So Far

From HBO Max, the network that brought to you "Selena + Chef," comes a brand new cooking competition that promises at long last to address the relatively uncharted territory of the weekend meal that falls somewhere between the hours of 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., while also centering "local culinary heroes of America who deserve a spotlight." That's how Emmy Award-winning actor slash multi-hyphenate Dan Levy put it in a statement (via Variety). And he would know, because "The Big Brunch" is his brainchild.
TV SHOWS
Primetimer

Dan Levy to host an HBO Max cooking competition The Big Brunch

Levy created the show that "centers around celebrating inspiring but still undiscovered culinary voices from all across the U.S — but also brunch," per Variety. "As the title promises, the competing chefs will have to find innovative and personal ways to redefine what it means to dine between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. The series will spotlight the chefs’ stories and business dreams while also giving them a chance to compete for a 'life-altering prize.'" Levy says of The Big Brunch: "Everybody has a friend, a family member, or a co-worker that is extraordinary at what they do, they just need a leg up so that their talents can be appreciated on a larger scale. Thanks to an almost obsessive love of food, I’ve been lucky enough to come across many of those people in the culinary world — friends working out of cafes or food trucks, revolutionizing the menus at local diners — those special humans who create communities around their cooking, hoping to take their skills to the next level. I created this show for them, the local culinary heroes of America who deserve a spotlight. That, and who doesn’t want to watch maple syrup being poured slowly over a golden stack of perfectly cooked, creme brûlée inspired French toast?”
TV & VIDEOS
ramascreen.com

HBO Max Orders Unscripted Cooking Competition Series THE BIG BRUNCH From Dan Levy And Boardwalk Pictures

HBO Max has ordered the unscripted cooking competition series THE BIG BRUNCH from Dan Levy and Boardwalk Pictures, which is slated to premiere next year.
TV & VIDEOS
Inside the Magic

Legendary Actor Peter Scolari Dies At 66

Hollywood legend Peter Scolari has passed away at the age of 66 after battling cancer for the last two years. Despite his illness, Scolari continued to work in the industry that he loved, most recently wrapping up filming on the second season of the television series Evil where he played Bishop Thomas Marx.
CELEBRITIES
