MARSHALL — The Marshall School Board recognized Tiger girls cross country coach Marie Sample on Monday, in honor of Sample being named Section 2AA Coach of the Year. Section 2AA awarded Sample the recognition after the Tiger girls team won the Section 2AA cross country championship in Minnetrista last week. Marshall Superintendent Jeremy Williams said Sample has had a long record of cross country and track and field coaching success for the Tigers. The team also won the Big South Conference championship earlier this season.

MARSHALL, MN ・ 9 DAYS AGO