Westover Dog Park Ribbon Cutting
Please be advised that members of the Fayetteville City Council may meet at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, the 13th day of November, 2021, at the Westover Dog Park, 267 Bonanza Drive, Fayetteville, NC.
The purpose of the meeting is to attend the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the Westover Dog Park.
This notice is forwarded to you in compliance with your request on file in this office and with N.C.G.S. § 143 318.12 and Section 2-2 of the Code of the City of Fayetteville.
____________________
Office of the City Clerk
Jennifer Ayre, NCCMC, CMC
Deputy City Clerk
City of Fayetteville
433 Hay Street
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 433-1312
Jenniferayre@fayettevillenc.gov
