Westover Dog Park Ribbon Cutting

Please be advised that members of the Fayetteville City Council may meet at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, the 13th day of November, 2021, at the Westover Dog Park, 267 Bonanza Drive, Fayetteville, NC.

The purpose of the meeting is to attend the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the Westover Dog Park.

This notice is forwarded to you in compliance with your request on file in this office and with N.C.G.S. § 143 318.12 and Section 2-2 of the Code of the City of Fayetteville.

____________________

Office of the City Clerk

Jennifer Ayre, NCCMC, CMC

Deputy City Clerk

City of Fayetteville

433 Hay Street

Fayetteville, NC 28301

(910) 433-1312

Jenniferayre@fayettevillenc.gov