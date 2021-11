Hey there, Zelda fans! How about we all wind down after a long Monday with the Zelda Dungeon Caption Contest? Since we’ve been featuring spooky and scary screenshots in honor of Halloween the past several weeks, we haven’t really had the chance to spotlight some of the craziest Nintendo news of the past month. One announcement that blew all our minds was that of Sora from Kingdom Hearts joining Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. That means the worlds of Kingdom Hearts and Zelda can interact in ways we’ve never seen before! So, with such a crazy turn of events, Sora’s the star of the show in this week’s contest.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO