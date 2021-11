Edit: It’s been announced that Brad Richardson is in the lineup. More on that later. Lines will be adjusted as soon as they become available. With the chaos of Jack Eichel nearly being sent to Calgary, it’s easy to forget today is a game day. This may surprise you, but the Flames haven’t played the Stars since game six of the 2020 NHL Playoffs. A lot has happened to both teams since then. The Stars have dealt with major injury issues. Miro Heiskanen has further solidified himself as one of the league’s best defensemen and is in year one of an 8x8.45 contract.

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO