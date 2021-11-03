CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre's sexual assault lawsuit against Prince Andrew will go to trial in late 2022, judge says

By Ashley Collman
Insider
Insider
 6 days ago
Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre. Christopher Furlong - WPA Pool/Getty Images, Emily Michot/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images
  • Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre has accused Prince Andrew of sexual assault in a lawsuit.
  • The judge in the case said Wednesday he expects to set a trial date between September and December 2022.
  • Each side told the judge they expect to depose eight to 12 people, but it's unclear if the royal will be among them.

