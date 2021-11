Supply chains change lives, create livelihoods and make life as we know it possible. They lift millions out of poverty, ensure the delivery of critical materials and support consumer needs and wants in the form of video games, toys, cars, clothing and home goods. While overall a source for good, there is still a cost to keeping supply chains running, and that price is often paid by the impoverished, the desperate and the environment. Recently the prevalence of cell phone footage, social media and non-government organizations (NGOs) have brought this dark side of supply chains to the forefront, and for companies, the days of plausible deniability are over.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 11 DAYS AGO