Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda will be here very soon, with a launch date set for November 12, packing in loads of classic 2D The Legend of Zelda gameplay as well as a handheld timer. It’s about time to decide if you plan on picking one up or not, and to help with that, Nintendo Everything has put together a video showing off gameplay for each game in the package (The Legend of Zelda, Zelda II: The Adventure of Link, and The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening) and the timer functionality. You can check it out below. Clocking in at just over five minutes, it is a long enough video that you should be able to get a pretty good feel for how the games will play on the upcoming handheld device.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO