Delaware County, PA

New Holiday-inspired Stouts with Wawa and 2SP, Present Check to Philabundance at Bala Cynwyd’s WMMR Camp Out For Hunger

 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AFcha_0clcCgw600
Two bottles and a can of seasonal Stouts released by Wawa and 2SP Brewing Company.Image via woodeice.com.

Wawa and 2SP Brewing Company in Aston continue a tradition of releasing three limited-edition Stouts for the holiday season, writes Hec for wooderice.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dqzSj_0clcCgw600
Image via wmmr.com

The two Delaware County entities tied in the release with the presentation of a $10,000 check 8 a.m Wednesday morning on Bala Cynwyd’s WMMR to Philabundance at their Camp Out For Hunger.

“It’s always great to partner with our friends at 2SP to bring cheer to our local friends and neighbors with holiday-inspired beers, but this year is even more meaningful with the contribution made to Philabundance,” said Mike Sherlock, Chief Product Marketing Officer at Wawa.

This is the fourth year Wawa’s Michael McLaughlin, Manager of Concept Development, and 2SP Head Brewer Bob Barrar have collaborated.

Check here for a release schedule of the holiday Stouts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CgIA2_0clcCgw600
Camp Out For Hunger in Philly, Image via wmmr.com

This season, the two have a new brew—Winter Reserve Mocha Latte Stout, a blend of cocoa nibs, vanilla, and lactose, with coffee flavors from Wawa’s Winter Reserve roast.

Returning is Reserve Reserve Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial Coffee Stout, a stout made with Wawa’s Winter Reserve Coffee blend, aged nine months in bourbon barrels.

The third selection—Reserve Reserve Rum Barrel-Aged Coffee Stout, is aged nine months in Jamaican Rum barrels.

Read more at wooderice.com about this seasonal brewing partnership.

