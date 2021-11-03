CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFBF Takes A Look At How Supply Chain Disruptions Have Impacted Farmers, Ranchers

pnwag.net
 7 days ago

Delays in the shipping industry have a direct impact to the bottom line of farmers and ranchers nationwide. American Farm Bureau Federation Associate Economist Danny Munch says the issue started when consumer purchasing habits changed. “During COVID, we kind of saw this switch in consumer purchasing behavior from buying...

