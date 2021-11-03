CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Man arrested, charged after fatally stabbing 22-year-old man on East 28th Street

By Emma Mason
Chattanooga Daily News
 6 days ago
Chattanooga, TN – According to the police officials, his name is Izik Spence and he was arrested and charged with Criminal Homicide. Police...

Teen stabbed 13-year-old boy to death because the boy was a non-believer and was calling celebrities gods, which went against his Muslim faith; convicted

According to the court documents, the 21-year-old defendant was found guilty on all charges Friday. Prosecutors say he stabbed a 13-year-old boy to death and attempted to murder another 13-year-old boy and the boy’s mother. The defendant said that the victim was idolizing celebrities and mentioning them as gods, which went against Islam. The defendant also believed the victims made fun of his Muslim faith.
“Her mother sold fentanyl and her father was an active user”, 2-year-old girl died from fentanyl overdose; parents charged

According to the court documents, both suspects were arrested Wednesday and charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child after their 2-year-old daughter died from a fentanyl overdose. Prosecutors say the 2-year-old girl died on June 13. Deputies and paramedics called to the family’s home were unable to revive her. The...
Man faces charges after he killed alligator and posted video with the dead alligator on social media

According to the police officials, the man was arrested on Sunday, Oct 24. He is accused of killing an alligator and posting video of its corpse on social media, authorities said. The man was arrested for allegedly hunting alligators out of season and without permission. Wildlife authorities said they were contacted by an anonymous tipster who shared the Snapchat clip of a man posing with the dead alligator.
