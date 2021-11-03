Man arrested, charged after fatally stabbing 22-year-old man on East 28th Street
Chattanooga, TN – According to the police officials, his name is Izik Spence and he was arrested and charged with Criminal Homicide. Police...chattanoogadailynews.com
Chattanooga, TN – According to the police officials, his name is Izik Spence and he was arrested and charged with Criminal Homicide. Police...chattanoogadailynews.com
Chattanooga Daily News is a nonprofit website whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Chattanooga, TN. Chattanooga Daily News provides news and analysis based on reporting by professional journalists, many of whom have decades of experience in journalism. Welcome home Chattanoogians!!https://chattanoogadailynews.com
Comments / 0