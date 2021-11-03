Man arrested, charged after fatally stabbing 22-year-old man on East 28th Street

According to the police officials, the man was arrested on Sunday, Oct 24. He is accused of killing an alligator and posting video of its corpse on social media, authorities said. The man was arrested for allegedly hunting alligators out of season and without permission. Wildlife authorities said they were contacted by an anonymous tipster who shared the Snapchat clip of a man posing with the dead alligator.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 9 DAYS AGO