Foreign Policy

Tai: Reduce Tensions Between U.S. and China

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai spoke during a recent meeting of the National Chicken Council and discussed the relationship between the U.S. and China. She said her recent interactions with China were intended to bring down the temperature of a trading relationship that’s become heated...

Shore News Network

U.S. trade chief Tai says getting ‘traction’ with China in ‘Phase 1’ deal talks

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration is getting traction with China in talks over Beijing’s compliance with a Trump-era trade deal, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Wednesday, but she declined to predict an outcome while discussions continue. Tai told reporters in Washington the administration aims to hold China accountable...
WASHINGTON, DC
WNMT AM 650

USTR’s Tai says EU trade deal will prevent metals ‘leakage’ from China

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Tuesday the new U.S.-EU steel trade agreement will help address excess metals capacity from China by preventing “leakage” of Chinese steel and aluminum into the U.S. market. “Going forward, the U.S. and the EU will analyze the volume of steel...
Slate

Will China Really Invade Taiwan?

In March, Adm. Philip Davidson, the outgoing commander of U.S. military forces in the Pacific, told a Senate panel that China posed a “manifest” threat of invading Taiwan “in the next six years.”. No senior official had ever issued such a specific or urgent warning about the fate of the...
wsau.com

U.S. trade chief Tai says WTO needs infusion of energy, vision

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Wednesday the World Trade Organization cannot return to its prior status quo and needs “an infusion of energy, dynamism and vision,” to revamp its rules for a rapidly changing global economy. Tai told reporters in Washington a return to the...
AFP

Ahead of China talks, US says goal to prevent Taiwan invasion

The United States vowed Wednesday to support Taiwan in hopes of preventing a Chinese invasion, standing firm ahead of long-awaited talks between leaders Joe Biden and Xi Jinping even as the powers reached a surprise agreement on climate. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the two presidents, who have not met in person since Biden's election, will hold virtual talks "soon" amid reports the planned meeting will take place as soon as next week. Tensions have soared between the world's two largest economies, in particular over Taiwan, a self-ruling democracy claimed by China which last month made a record number of air incursions near the island. "We will make sure that Taiwan has the means to defend itself because the purpose here is never to get to that point where anyone is actually trying to disrupt the status quo by force," Blinken told an event hosted by The New York Times.
Reuters

China urges U.S. to stop official interaction with Taiwan

BEIJING, Nov 10 (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry said on Wednesday that a visit to Taiwan by a U.S. congressional delegation violates the One China policy, and that the United States must immediately stop all forms of official interaction with Taiwan. It is a dangerous game to collude with pro-independence...
Fox News

China Tensions, Border Crisis Weigh On Biden Administration

There a renewed calls for the U.S. to invest in hypersonic weapons following revelations that China has advanced in developing its own hypersonic weapons following a missile test in August that caught the U.S. military by surprise. While China has brushed it off as “routine” testing and accuses the U.S. for creating an “imaginary enemy” of the communist nation, it does beg the question, can America defend itself against China and how concerned should the Biden administration be? FOX News contributor and retired Army Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg weighs in.
theonlinebeacon.com

U.S.-China Trade Deal Keeping Countries Engaged Amidst Tensions

The U.S. and China are in a cold war over myriad issues with only their trade agreement acting as a binding force, said this year’s Hardman Journalist in Residence. “It’s a joint dependence, and hard to imagine China and U.S. without access to each other,” according to Bob Davis, a former senior editor of The Wall Street Journal.
101 WIXX

Taiwan to boost reserve training amid China tension

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan’s defence ministry said on Tuesday it will boost training of its reserve forces next year, including doubling down combat and shooting exercises, as China increased military activities near the island Beijing has not ruled out taking by force. Tensions between Taiwan and China, which claims the...
Reuters

Equities dip, U.S. yields fall on resurgence in U.S.-China tensions

NEW YORK, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Global equity markets gave up recent gains on Wednesday, while U.S. Treasury yields fell to a two-week low as traders weighed continued positive corporate results and a resurgence in U.S.-China tensions that could compound supply-chain worries. Major U.S. companies, including tech giants Microsoft Corp...
techstartups.com

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates says ‘we need a new way of doing the vaccines’ because ‘we didn’t have vaccines that block transmission’

With at least 7.36 billion covid shots deployed worldwide and over 434 million doses already administered in the U.S., the world’s most influential “public health” advocate Bill Gates appears to be casting doubt on the technology behind the mRNA vaccines and calling for a “new way of doing the vaccines.”
KTSA

Is China preparing for a war against America?

While Biden’s military focuses on naming U.S navy ships after a gay rights leader and christened it by a transgender veteran, China’s military has built mockups in the shape of a U.S. aircraft carriers and other U.S. warships. For the last few months there has been a lot of concern about China attacking Taiwan, but are they also plotting an attack on the US? Lars talks about some disturbing new information that could mean just that, with Dr. Weifeng Zhong who is a Senior Research Fellow at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University.
CBS News

U.S. Surgeon General: Americans could get to the point where they "learn to live with" COVID-19

COVID-19 is likely to become a long-term issue for Americans to "learn to live with," according to U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy. "As we look to the future, I think what is likely to happen is that there will be coronavirus around for some period of time. But I do think we can knock it down in terms of its severity, and second, we can reduce the number of cases," Murthy told "CBS Mornings."
CNBC

Xi says China is ready to work with U.S. on condition of 'mutual respect'

"Right now, China-U.S. relations are at a critical historical juncture," Xi said, according to a letter addressed to the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations, a New York-based non-profit. Qin Gang, China's ambassador to the U.S., read the letter in English to attendees of the committee's annual gala, which was livestreamed...
