The State Assistance for Housing Relief (SAFHR) Program provides rent and utility assistance for households which have been impacted by COVID-19. According to the Missouri Housing Development Commission, eligible tenants can apply for financial assistance to be paid directly to their landlord or utility provider. Financial assistance includes rent and utilities in arrears for the period beginning April 2020 and up to three months of forward rent and prepaid fuel utility assistance.

