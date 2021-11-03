Police: Suspect arrested in Monday morning shooting on Clio Avenue

Chattanooga, TN – According to the Chattanooga Police Department, the shooting occurred Monday morning.

It happened in the 3800 block of Clio Avenue.

Chattanooga Police Department officers responded to a shooting call.

When the officers arrived on scene, they found a 27-year-old female victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say the victim suffered not life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

A 21-year-old suspect has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

She was later identified as Torri Kelley.

Please call the Chattanooga Police Department at (423) 698-2525 if you have any information about this incident.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.