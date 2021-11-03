CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

3-Vehicle Crash

klfdradio.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 3-vehicle crash Wednesday morning (November 3) on County Road 40 – just east of Highway 71 – west of New London. The crash occurred at 7:31 a.m. in the...

klfdradio.com

CBS Miami

‘Mom, I’ve Been In An Accident. I’m In A Helicopter’: Victims Recount Deadly 5-Vehicle Crash

HIALEAH GARDENS (CBSMIAMI) — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident where a pickup truck crashed into a pedestrian, a school bus, and three cars.  It happened just before 4:30 Tuesday afternoon. FHP says the driver of the pickup was traveling south on State Road 826 and got on the exit ramp to NW 103 Street. That’s when they say the driver hit and killed a pedestrian.  Then, the driver kept going. At the intersection of 103rd Street at NW 77 Avenue, troopers say the pickup hit a Hialeah Gardens Middle School bus, an Audi sedan, a Ford sedan, and a Honda...
HIALEAH GARDENS, FL
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MAN SURVIVES 3-HOURS IN THE WOODS AFTER BEING EJECTED IN 4-VEHICLE CRASH

Just after 7pm, a four-vehicle crash was reported on FM 1314 south of SH 242 in front of the Thunder Gun Range. First units on the scene started calling for additional ambulances and rescue equipment. The driver of one of the vehicles was not on the scene. None of the witnesses say he left the scene. The sunroof of his jeep was broken out and pieces were found several hundred feet down the road. Caney Creek and Porter Firefighters started searching the woods in knee-deep water with no luck. DPS Troopers were convinced the 61-year-old male did not flee on foot. Texas Department of Criminal Justice was contacted for Bloodhounds. DPS also requested their helicopter. A crew was called into a man it and they responded. For over an hour they flew over the area using infrared sensors and spotlights with no luck. Now, 3-h0urs into the search the DPS Sergeant on the scene had just put the radio in his hand to release the helicopter from the scene and allow the fire department to continue searching with a drone. It was then the helicopter crew said they spotted the victim some 200-yards into the woods lying alongside the water. Troopers went in to locate him thinking the crash was now a fatality. However, the next call was for them to send EMS in and the victim was alive. The TDCJ Dogs were canceled. The driver of the Jeep was transported to Memorial Hermann in The Woodlands. Witnesses said the driver of the Jeep was northbound on FM 1314 when he crossed the center line sideswiping a southbound Kia Sol causing it to flip into the ditch. The female driver was transported in stable condition to Methodist Hospital in The Woodlands. The Jeep then went between a Ford Edge and a Toyota Forerunner. As it hit this vehicle it went airborne and landed on top of the Toyota. The female driver was trapped in the Toyota with internal injuries and leg fractures. Caney Creek and Porter firefighters worked to free her. An infant was in a car seat in the back seat. The infant did not even have a scratch being in the baby seat. Firefighters were able to get the infant out of the mangled mess. It was close to 20-minutes to cut the female driver out of the Toyota. The female driver of the Ford edge which was also southbound was transported in stable condition. The driver of the Jeep could not be found. Inside his vehicle were no signs that he had exited the vehicle on his own as all doors were jammed shut. But with the roof, open Troopers figured he had been ejected. He was transported to Memorial Hermann in The Woodlands in stable condition. DPS is still trying to determine why he crossed into oncoming traffic, however, another witness says they believe he hit the curb on the side of the road and overcorrected.
ACCIDENTS
KXII.com

One dead, two injured in head-on crash on US-377

TIOGA, Texas (KXII) - It happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Friday night, just north of the Denton County line. Troopers say a small SUV headed south on US-377 veered into the northbound lane and hit a pickup truck head-on. The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the...
DENTON COUNTY, TX
CBS Chicago

8 People Injured, Including 3-Year-Old, In 3-Vehicle Crash In Fox Lake

FOX LAKE, Ill. (CBS) — It was a horrible scene in far northwest suburban Fox Lake Sunday afternoon, when a high-speed head-on crash left eight people injured – including a 3-year-old child. At 12:09 pm., Fox Lake police were called for the three-vehicle crash at U.S. Route 12 and Riverside Island Drive. A silver Jeep sport-utility vehicle, a black Dodge Utility, and a gray Toyota sedan were involved in the crash. Police said the gray Toyota was headed north on Route 12, slowing down for a vehicle in front of it that was turning left into a driveway. The black Dodge was traveling behind...
FOX LAKE, IL
David Peterson
WIBW

Woman seriously injured in 3-vehicle crash in Douglas County

BALDWIN CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wellsville woman suffered serious injuries in a three-vehicle collision Tuesday morning in Douglas County, authorities said. The crash was reported at 10:48 a.m. at the intersection of Ames Street and Santa Fe Drive, on the southeast side of Baldwin City. Ames Street is US-56 highway at that location.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
KSLTV

2 teens killed, 3 injured in single-vehicle crash near Cedar City

CEDAR CITY, Utah — A pickup truck carrying five teens hit an embankment and overturned “several times” Thursday morning, killing two and injuring three occupants, according to Utah Highway Patrol. The truck was heading east on State Route 56 when it hit the embankment of the cross street of 7200...
CEDAR CITY, UT
whdh.com

Stoneham police investigating 3-vehicle crash that left woman dead

STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Stoneham have launched an investigation into a three-vehicle crash on Monday that left a woman dead, authorities said. Officers responding to a report of a crash in the area of Franklin and Pine streets just after 9 a.m. found three damaged vehicles at the scene, according to Stoneham Police Chief James McIntyre.
STONEHAM, MA
#Rice#Accident#Dodge#New London Ambulance#Centracare Ambulance
kttn.com

Brookfield man injured in 3-vehicle crash at Highway 36 on-ramp

The Highway Patrol reports a Brookfield man sustained minor injuries in a three-vehicle accident in Marceline on Tuesday morning, November 9. An ambulance transported the driver of the car 24-year-old Keegan Sheppard to Pershing Memorial Hospital. No injuries were reported for the drivers of a pickup truck, 63-year-old C. G. Mick of Brookfield, or a semi-truck, 65-year-old James Ayers of Dumont, Iowa.
BROOKFIELD, MO
Ford
Accidents
Honda
Public Safety
KGET

1 dead in 3-vehicle crash on Brundage Lane in Central Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Close to 24 hours later, shattered glass, debris, and skid marks remain at the site where a three-vehicle crash claimed the life of a young woman. Friends and loved ones showed up throughout the day at a makeshift memorial for 26-year-old Natori ‘Tori’ Paula Arviso. The three-vehicle crash was reported on […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
fox10phoenix.com

Westbound US 60 at Mill Avenue reopens following fatal 3-vehicle crash in Tempe

TEMPE, Ariz. - A deadly three-vehicle crash closed the westbound U.S. 60 freeway in Tempe during the morning hours of Nov. 8. The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the crash happened at Priest Drive when the driver of a Kia Sorrento crashed head-on into the center wall. The vehicle then rolled over and part of its wreckage landed on a Tesla. A pickup truck then hit both vehicles.
TEMPE, AZ
NBC Chicago

3 Killed in Fatal Traffic Crash Involving Vehicle on Fire in Lisle, Police Say

Three people were killed early Saturday morning in a fatal traffic crash involving one vehicle catching fire in suburban Lisle, according to authorities. At approximately 1:18 a.m. Saturday, Lisle Police officers responded to a call of a traffic crash involving two vehicles at the intersection of Warrenville Road and Navistar Drive, police said.
ACCIDENTS
fox35orlando.com

FHP: Volusia motorcycle deputy injured in crash with vehicle

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Volusia County motorcycle deputy has been injured following a crash with another vehicle on Wednesday morning. The Florida Highway Patrol says the crash happened on Saxon Blvd. and Merrimac Lane in Deltona just after 7 a.m. The deputy was transported to Central Florida Regional as...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
hawaiinewsnow.com

Kauai sees 2nd traffic death of the year following 3-vehicle crash

WAILUA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 67-year-old California woman died after a three-vehicle crash on Kauai’s east side Monday. Officials say the woman, who hasn’t yet been publicly identified, was the passenger in a vehicle that was heading south on Kuhio Highway. They were traveling behind a 2007 Ford dump truck when...
KAUAI COUNTY, HI
WSET

Juvenile dies, 3 hospitalized in single-vehicle Henry Co. crash

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A juvenile is dead and three others are hospitalized after a crash in Henry County Thursday. Virginia State Police said the single-vehicle crash happened around 8:24 a.m. in the 5100 block of Soapstone Road. Information is limited as the crash remains under investigation, state police...
VIRGINIA STATE

