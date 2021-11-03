CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Tennessee Department of Health will hold “Fight Flu TN” vaccine events that will offer free shots in every county on Nov. 9

By Emma Mason
Chattanooga Daily News
Chattanooga Daily News
 6 days ago
The health officials say that the flu vaccine is recommended for Tennesseans 6 months of age and older and can be administered at the same time as the COVID-19 vaccine.

Those at the highest risk of severe flu complications include pregnant women, infants, the elderly and people with certain medical conditions.

Health Commissioner Piercey released the following statement:

“As we prepare to gather together for the holidays, I hope all Tennesseans are considering vaccinations to protect themselves and their family from serious illness, whether that is flu or COVID-19.”

More information here.

This story will be updated as new information become available.

Chattanooga Daily News

Chattanooga Daily News

