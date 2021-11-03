The Tennessee Department of Health will hold “Fight Flu TN” vaccine events that will offer free shots in every county on Nov. 9

Chattanooga, TN – According to the health officials, the TDH will hold “Fight Flu TN” vaccine events that will offer free shots in every county on Nov. 9.

The health officials say that the flu vaccine is recommended for Tennesseans 6 months of age and older and can be administered at the same time as the COVID-19 vaccine.

Those at the highest risk of severe flu complications include pregnant women, infants, the elderly and people with certain medical conditions.

Health Commissioner Piercey released the following statement:

“As we prepare to gather together for the holidays, I hope all Tennesseans are considering vaccinations to protect themselves and their family from serious illness, whether that is flu or COVID-19.”

