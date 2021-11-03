CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Gunshot victim found in car on Spring Hill, shots fired on Dauphin Street

By Nicolette Schleisman
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XHJGO_0clcB8Ey00

UPDATE (2:28 p.m.): Mobile Police on the Spring Hill Ave. scene told WKRG News 5 that a sheriff’s deputy on Dauphin Street heard gunshots and followed a blue car from that location to Spring Hill.

FOR CONTINUED UPDATES ON THIS STORY, CLICK HERE

A gunshot victim was found in the car, which also had several bullet holes in it.

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Mobile Police are working an active scene near 3306 Spring Hill Ave. near I-65 in Mobile.

A car there at 2 p.m. had multiple bullet holes in it near Audio Unlimited, a car stereo store.

This is an active scene. WKRG News 5 has a crew there working to gather additional details. We will update this story with new details as they become available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 1

Related
The Hill

Subpoenas show Jan. 6 panel's focus on Trump's plans

A flurry of subpoenas shows the Jan. 6 committee is setting its sights on how former President Trump and his loyalists concocted a plan to spread lies about voter fraud and block Congress from certifying President Biden ’s victory, an effort that directly led to the violence at the Capitol.
POTUS
NBC News

Longtime anchor Brian Williams leaving NBC after 28 years

MSNBC host and former “NBC Nightly News” anchor and managing editor Brian Williams is leaving NBC at the end of the year to “spend time with his family,” MSNBC President Rashida Jones said Tuesday. In his farewell to colleagues, Williams took stock of some of his accomplishments: “28 years, 38...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mobile, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Mobile, AL
The Hill

Pfizer asks FDA to authorize booster shot for all adults

Pfizer and BioNTech on Tuesday said they had asked the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to authorize booster shots of their COVID-19 vaccine for all adults 18 and over, seeking to broaden who is eligible for a third shot. The move comes as part of a long-running debate among experts...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spring Hill#Mobile Police#Audio Unlimited
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy