Gunshot victim found in car on Spring Hill, shots fired on Dauphin Street

UPDATE (2:28 p.m.): Mobile Police on the Spring Hill Ave. scene told WKRG News 5 that a sheriff’s deputy on Dauphin Street heard gunshots and followed a blue car from that location to Spring Hill.

A gunshot victim was found in the car, which also had several bullet holes in it.

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Mobile Police are working an active scene near 3306 Spring Hill Ave. near I-65 in Mobile.

A car there at 2 p.m. had multiple bullet holes in it near Audio Unlimited, a car stereo store.

