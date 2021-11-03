CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunkin’ Unveils New Holiday Cups, Seasonal Beverages, And Snacks

By Eric Greene
 6 days ago
Are you getting into the holiday spirit yet? No? Well, what are you waiting for? Dunkin' is jumpstarting the holidays with a seasonal lineup of some brand new beverages and some returning favorites! And they're delivering those drinks to you in some cool new cups. Dunkin' hasn't forgotten your...

Pittsfield, MA
Live 95.9 plays the best hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

