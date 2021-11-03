CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slash + Myles Kennedy Both Got COVID While Making New Conspirators Album

By Philip Trapp
 7 days ago
Four musicians — Slash, Myles Kennedy and two of their bandmates — each contracted COVID-19 while recording 4. That's the fourth solo effort from Slash to feature lead singer Kennedy and the band the Conspirators. It's due out next year; lead single "The River Is Rising" emerged last month....

97.9 WGRD

COVID-19 Left Mark Lanegan Deaf + in a Coma With ‘Little Hope of Survival’

Mark Lanegan, the former Screaming Trees singer and an ex-member of Queens of the Stone Age, reveals his experience contracting COVID-19 in an upcoming memoir. Last year, the rocker was hospitalized after getting the contagious disease behind the worldwide pandemic. He slipped in and out of a coma and was given "little hope of survival," according to a synopsis for the book, Devil in a Coma, which arrives next month.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

DEEP PURPLE Releases Music Video For Cover Of FLEETWOOD MAC's 'Oh Well'

DEEP PURPLE's next studio effort will be an album of covers titled "Turning To Crime". Due on November 26 via earMUSIC, the LP will contain DEEP PURPLE's versions of great rock classics and musical jewels — including songs originally recorded by Bob Dylan, FLEETWOOD MAC, Bob Seger, CREAM and THE YARDBIRDS — carefully chosen by each member of the band.
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

ZAKK WYLDE Reportedly Plays On Every Song On Upcoming OZZY OSBOURNE Album

Zakk Wylde reportedly plays on every song on the upcoming Ozzy Osbourne album. The guitarist, who has been a member of Ozzy's solo band on and off for nearly 35 years, was excluded from the legendary heavy metal singer's 2020 LP "Ordinary Man", which was the first Osbourne effort to be produced by Andrew Watt.
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

MEGADETH's DAVE MUSTAINE Says Guitarists Like MARTY FRIEDMAN And KIKO LOUREIRO Are 'Hard To Find'

MEGADETH's Dave Mustaine has once again praised the band's current guitarist Kiko Loureiro, saying it him a "long" time to find someone who plays like Marty Friedman. Mustaine touched upon Friedman and Loureiro's playing skills while filming a new video message on Cameo, which lets users hire celebrities to record brief, personalized video messages about virtually any topic.
MUSIC
NME

Watch animated video for Ozzy Osbourne and Lemmy Kilmister’s reworked ‘Hellraiser’ duet

Ozzy Osbourne has released the animated music video for his duet with the late Motörhead frontman Lemmy. Last month, Ozzy revealed that he’d made a new version of his 1991 solo song featuring Lemmy’s vocals alongside his as part of a tribute to the late rock star. The track appears on the expanded 30th anniversary reissue of Osbourne’s ‘No More Tears’ album, which was released on September 17.
MUSIC
vhnd.com

MusicRadar On Eddie Van Halen: ‘A Legend For All Times’

MusicRadar says Eddie Van Halen isn’t just a legend of his time. He’s a legend for all times. The website for musicians recently posted the results of a readers poll asking who they think is the greatest guitarist of all time. Eddie placed third behind Jeff Beck and Jimi Hendrix.
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

DEEP PURPLE's IAN PAICE: 'When RITCHIE BLACKMORE Decided To Leave The Band, That Was Pretty Traumatic'

In a brand new interview with Darren Paltrowitz, host of the "Paltrocast With Darren Paltrowitz", DEEP PURPLE drummer Ian Paice was asked if there was ever a period when he and his bandmates were worried about not having another "hit" song and not being able to sustain their longevity. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I don't think we were worried about having hits in the first place. It was a time when pop bands made singles and rock bands made albums. So long as we kept coming with albums that people seemed to like, we weren't worried about having a Top 40 hit; if they came along, it was like a bonus. Now, the only time we got concerned was towards the end of Ritchie's [Blackmore, guitar] tenure with the band, as he was losing interest and the performances from the band were not great because you need everybody helping each other out; you can't be a passenger. And we just saw the audiences getting smaller and less impressed, and that was worrying. And when Ritchie decided to leave, that was pretty traumatic, because [we didn't] know what to do then. And had we not been contracted to have to go to Japan, it might all have fallen to bits then. But we had to go to Japan, with the wonderful Joe Satriani [filling in], and it proved that there is life after even somebody as great as Ritchie is. He didn't wanna be there, but it was just as much our band as it was his. And we were still having fun. We started to have fun again when Joe turned up and just became a fifth member of the band, pulling his weight. So that was the light at the end of the tunnel."
MUSIC
wvli927.com

Slash Reveals The Conspirators All Contracted Covid During Album Sessions

Slash revealed that while recording his upcoming album with Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators, they all contracted covid, according to Blabbermouth. Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators will release their latest album, titled 4, on February 11th. The album, which is the band's first on the Gibson Records imprint, features the just-released first single, “The River Is Rising,” and marks the collective's first studio set since 2018's Living The Dream. In addition to Slash and Kennedy the band includes Brent Fitz on drums, Todd Kerns on bass, and Frank Sidoris on guitar.
PUBLIC HEALTH
qrockonline.com

Slash and Myles Kennedy Tickets!

Listen to Elwood in the mornings all this week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Slash and Myles Kennedy!. He will be giving them away every day between 6-9am. SHOW DETAILS: Wednesday, March 2nd 2022 at the Riviera Theatre in Chicago. Tickets are on sale now...
CHICAGO, IL
wesb.com

SLASH On ‘4’ Album: ‘This Is Actually The Most Live I’ve Recorded So Far’

Slash spoke to HardDrive Radio about the recording process of the new SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS album, “4”, which will be released on February 11, 2022, via Gibson Records in partnership with BMG. “4” is Slash‘s fifth solo album and fourth overall with his band featuring Myles Kennedy (vocals), Brent Fitz (drums), Todd Kerns (bass, vocals) and Frank Sidoris (guitar, vocals).
MUSIC
963kklz.com

Talkin’ Rock with Myles Kennedy and Sepultura’s Derrick Green

We wrap up the week with another two part Talkin’ Rock podcast. Up first, Myles Kennedy talks about the upcoming Slash album, simply titled 4. He talks about how they recorded it live, and very fast. He hints about an epic song on the album, and more about what makes this album different from the last three records. He tells me about being in a band with a guy who is on a rock landscape changing album, and more.
MUSIC
Loudwire

Watch Rudy Sarzo Make His Live Return to Quiet Riot

Let's go, Sarzo! Legendary metal bassist Rudy Sarzo has returned to Quiet Riot after 18 years. Now, footage of his first performance back with the band can be viewed by metal fans everywhere. Sarzo's comeback, initially announced over the summer, makes the musician the only classic member in the current...
ROCK MUSIC
