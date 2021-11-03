Causal Networks and Freedom of Choice in Bell’s Theorem

We perform a study on quantum entropy production, different kinds of correlations, and their interplay in the driven Caldeira-Leggett model of quantum Brownian motion. The model, taken with a large but finite number of bath modes, is exactly solvable, and the assumption of a Gaussian initial state leads to an efficient numerical simulation of all desired observables in a wide range of model parameters. Our paper is composed of three main parts. We first compare two popular definitions of entropy production, namely, the standard weak-coupling formulation originally proposed by Spohn [J. Math. Phys. 19, 1227 (1978)] and later on extended to the driven case by Deffner and Lutz [Phys. Rev. Lett. 107, 140404 (2011)], and the always-positive expression introduced by Esposito, Lindenberg and van den Broeck [New J. Phys. 12, 013013 (2010)], which relies on the knowledge of the evolution of the bath. As a second study, we explore the decomposition of the Esposito et al. entropy production into system-environment and intraenvironment correlations for different ranges of couplings and temperatures. Lastly, we examine the evolution of quantum correlations between the system and the environment, measuring entanglement through logarithmic negativity.
