Science

Causal Networks and Freedom of Choice in Bell’s Theorem

By Authors
APS physics
 9 days ago

Bell’s theorem is typically understood as the proof that quantum theory is incompatible with local-hidden-variable models. More generally, we can see the violation of a Bell inequality as witnessing the impossibility of explaining quantum correlations with classical causal models. The violation of a Bell inequality, however, does not exclude classical models...

journals.aps.org

r-bloggers.com

What’s Neural Network?

[This article was first published on Methods – finnstats, and kindly contributed to R-bloggers]. (You can report issue about the content on this page here) Want to share your content on R-bloggers? click here if you have a blog, or here if you don't. What’s Neural Network?. A neural network...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
APS physics

Universal Compiling and (No-)Free-Lunch Theorems for Continuous-Variable Quantum Learning

Quantum compiling, where a parameterized quantum circuit is trained to learn a target unitary, is an important primitive for quantum computing that can be used as a subroutine to obtain optimal circuits or as a tomographic tool to study the dynamics of an experimental system. While much attention has been paid to quantum compiling on discrete-variable hardware, less has been paid to compiling in the continuous-variable paradigm. Here we motivate several, closely related, short-depth continuous-variable algorithms for quantum compilation. We analyze the trainability of our proposed cost functions and numerically demonstrate our algorithms by learning arbitrary Gaussian operations and Kerr nonlinearities. We further make connections between this framework and quantum learning theory in the continuous-variable setting by deriving no-free-lunch theorems. These generalization bounds demonstrate a linear resource reduction for learning Gaussian unitaries using entangled coherent-Fock states and an exponential resource reduction for learning arbitrary unitaries using two-mode-squeezed states.
COMPUTERS
APS physics

Entropy production and the role of correlations in quantum Brownian motion

We perform a study on quantum entropy production, different kinds of correlations, and their interplay in the driven Caldeira-Leggett model of quantum Brownian motion. The model, taken with a large but finite number of bath modes, is exactly solvable, and the assumption of a Gaussian initial state leads to an efficient numerical simulation of all desired observables in a wide range of model parameters. Our paper is composed of three main parts. We first compare two popular definitions of entropy production, namely, the standard weak-coupling formulation originally proposed by Spohn [J. Math. Phys. 19, 1227 (1978)] and later on extended to the driven case by Deffner and Lutz [Phys. Rev. Lett. 107, 140404 (2011)], and the always-positive expression introduced by Esposito, Lindenberg and van den Broeck [New J. Phys. 12, 013013 (2010)], which relies on the knowledge of the evolution of the bath. As a second study, we explore the decomposition of the Esposito et al. entropy production into system-environment and intraenvironment correlations for different ranges of couplings and temperatures. Lastly, we examine the evolution of quantum correlations between the system and the environment, measuring entanglement through logarithmic negativity.
MATHEMATICS
APS physics

Preparing Bethe Ansatz Eigenstates on a Quantum Computer

Several quantum many-body models in one dimension possess exact solutions via the Bethe ansatz method, which has been highly successful for understanding their behavior. Nevertheless, there remain physical properties of such models for which analytic results are unavailable and which are also not well described by approximate numerical methods. Preparing Bethe ansatz eigenstates directly on a quantum computer would allow straightforward extraction of these quantities via measurement. We present a quantum algorithm for preparing Bethe ansatz eigenstates of the spin-1/2 X X Z spin chain that correspond to real-valued solutions of the Bethe equations. The algorithm is polynomial in the number of.
COMPUTERS
APS physics

Active learning and element-embedding approach in neural networks for infinite-layer versus perovskite oxides

Combining density functional theory simulations and active learning of neural networks, we explore formation energies of oxygen vacancy layers, lattice parameters, and their statistical correlations in infinite-layer versus perovskite oxides across the periodic table, and place the superconducting nickelate and cuprate families in a comprehensive context. We show that neural networks are capable of predicting these observables with high precision, using only.
PHYSICS
APS physics

Locally Accurate Tensor Networks for Thermal States and Time Evolution

Tensor-network methods are routinely used in approximating various equilibrium and nonequilibrium scenarios, with the algorithms requiring a small bond dimension at low enough time or inverse temperature. These approaches so far lacked a rigorous mathematical justification, since existing approximations to thermal states and time evolution demand a bond dimension growing with system size. To address this problem, we construct projected entangled-pair operators that approximate, for all local observables, (i) their thermal expectation values and (ii) their Heisenberg time evolution. The bond dimension required does not depend on system size, but only on the temperature or time. We also show how these can be used to approximate thermal correlation functions and expectation values in quantum quenches.
COMPUTERS
APS physics

Search and Localization Dynamics of the CRISPR-Cas9 System

The CRISPR-Cas9 system acts as the prokaryotic immune system and has important applications in gene editing. The protein Cas9 is one of its crucial components. The role of Cas9 is to search for specific target sequences on the DNA and cleave them. In this Letter, we introduce a model of facilitated diffusion for Cas9 and fit its parameters to single-molecule experiments. Our model confirms that Cas9 search for targets by sliding, but shows that its sliding length is rather short. We then investigate how Cas9 explores a long stretch of DNA containing randomly placed targets. We solve this problem by mapping it into the theory of Anderson localization in condensed matter physics. Our theoretical approach rationalizes experimental evidence on the distribution of Cas9 molecules along the DNA.
SCIENCE
Science
Computer Science
APS physics

Learning-Based Quantum Error Mitigation

If noisy-intermediate-scale-quantum-era quantum computers are to perform useful tasks, they will need to employ powerful error mitigation techniques. Quasiprobability methods can permit perfect error compensation at the cost of additional circuit executions, provided that the nature of the error model is fully understood and sufficiently local both spatially and temporally. Unfortunately, these conditions are challenging to satisfy. Here we present a method by which the proper compensation strategy can instead be learned ab initio. Our training process uses multiple variants of the primary circuit where all non-Clifford gates are substituted with gates that are efficient to simulate classically. The process yields a configuration that is near optimal versus noise in the real system with its non-Clifford gate set. Having presented a range of learning strategies, we demonstrate the power of the technique both with real quantum hardware (IBM devices) and exactly emulated imperfect quantum computers. The systems suffer a range of noise severities and types, including spatially and temporally correlated variants. In all cases the protocol successfully adapts to the noise and mitigates it to a high degree.
COMPUTERS
APS physics

Quantifying Spin-Mixed States in Ferromagnets

We quantify the presence of spin-mixed states in ferromagnetic 3D transition metals by precise measurement of the orbital moment. While central to phenomena such as Elliot-Yafet scattering, quantification of the spin-mixing parameter has hitherto been confined to theoretical calculations. We demonstrate that this information is also available by experimental means. Comparison of ferromagnetic resonance spectroscopy with x-ray magnetic circular dichroism results show that Kittel’s original derivation of the spectroscopic.
PHYSICS
EETimes.com

Quantum Adiabatic Theorem Now Holds for Finite Temperatures

Absolute zero is the best temperature for quantum computing because it allows the system to be controlled more easily, thanks to several fundamental properties in quantum mechanics. The quantum adiabatic theorem, for example, implies that quantum systems have simpler dynamics provided there is a gradual change in external parameters. Absolute zero is physically impossible to achieve. Hence, expanding the range of control strategies to include non-zero temperatures is a hot research topic.
SCIENCE
APS physics

Exact Long-Range Dielectric Screening and Interatomic Force Constants in Quasi-Two-Dimensional Crystals

We develop a fundamental theory of the long-range electrostatic interactions in two-dimensional crystals by performing a rigorous study of the nonanalyticities of the Coulomb kernel. We find that the dielectric functions are best represented by. 2. ×. 2. matrices, with nonuniform macroscopic potentials that are two-component hyperbolic functions of the...
PHYSICS
Fareeha Arshad

Four Things Ancient Humans Had That We Don’t: Our ancestors were more badass than we assume

Our own species is a relative newcomerElisabeth Daynes/ Science Photo Library. As unbelievable as this may sound, the humans that inhabited Earth thousands of years ago were not dumb. They did not just eat bananas and swing from one tree to the next. If anything our ancestors were smart and brave. Living in the wilderness sharpened their survival instincts. They knew when to fight and when to let go of the urge and live in peace. Our ancestors and their cousins were sophisticated, intelligent, and hard-working.
ScienceAlert

For The First Time Ever, Evidence of Ancient Life Was Discovered Inside a Ruby

A ruby that formed in Earth's crust 2.5 billion years ago encases evidence for early life, wriggling around in the planet's mud. Trapped within the precious stone, geologists have identified residue of a form of pure carbon called graphite that, they say, is most likely biological in origin, the remains of some ancient microorganism from the time before multicellular life emerged on Earth. "The graphite inside this ruby is really unique. It's the first time we've seen evidence of ancient life in ruby-bearing rocks," said geologist Chris Yakymchuk of the University of Waterloo in Canada. "The presence of graphite also gives us more...
SCIENCE
healththoroughfare.com

Scientists Find Unexpected Ancestor in the Human Genome Thanks to AI

Judging by the evidence science has today, the modern Homo sapiens evolved about 300,000 years ago. The human race has been through a lot of changes over history, and scientists learn more about the process even today. According to ScienceAlert.com, scientists used AI (Artificial Intelligence) to find an unknown human...
SCIENCE
APS physics

Going Beyond the Causal Limit in Acoustic Absorption

Dictated by the causality constraint, the existence of a minimum absorber thickness has set an almost insurmountable obstacle for the remediation of ultralow-frequency noise in the tens of Hz to 150 Hz regime, owing to the very large absorber thickness required. Here, we show that, by manipulating the boundary condition in a calculated manner on the backside of the absorber, the causal constraint can be circumvented, and broadband near-total absorption of ultralow-frequency acoustic waves may be realized with an absorber thickness that is an order of magnitude less than the causal minimum. Our work delineates a design paradigm for the ultralow-frequency acoustic absorbers.
SCIENCE
mobilesyrup.com

Smartphones on Bell’s network fell back an hour this weekend

If you missed your alarm this weekend or noticed that your smartphone mysteriously fell back an hour, don’t worry, you aren’t alone. Some Bell mobile customers found that their smartphones’ internal clock jumped back a full hour. “Some of our mobility clients may have experienced an incorrect time change on...
CELL PHONES
APS physics

Reentrant superconductivity through a quantum Lifshitz transition in twisted trilayer graphene

A series of recent experiments has demonstrated robust superconductivity in magic-angle twisted trilayer graphene (TTG). In particular, a recent work by Cao et al. [Nature (London) 595, 526 (2021)] studies the behavior of the superconductor in an in-plane magnetic field and an out-of-plane displacement field, finding that the superconductor is unlikely to have purely spin-singlet pairing. This work also finds that at high magnetic fields and a smaller range of dopings and displacement fields, the superconductor undergoes a transition to a distinct field-induced superconducting state. Inspired by these results, we develop an understanding of the superconductivity in TTG using a combination of phenomenological reasoning and microscopic theory. We describe the role that an in-plane field plays in TTG, and we use this understanding to argue that the reentrant transition may be associated with a quantum Lifshitz phase transition, with the high-field phase possessing finite-momentum pairing. We argue that the superconductor is likely to involve a superposition of singlet and triplet pairing, and we describe the structure of the normal state. We also draw lessons for twisted bilayer graphene (TBG), and we explain the differences in the phenomenology with TTG despite their close microscopic relationship. We propose that a singlet-triplet superposition is realized in the TBG superconductor as well, and that the.
PHYSICS

