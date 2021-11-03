Three arrested in Pike County after 10 pounds of marijuana, THC wax found in bust

MCCOMB, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Agents with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division and Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics arrested three people after conducting a search warrant on Monday, November 1.

Ten pounds of marijuana and THC wax were discovered while executing a search warrant on McKenzie Road.

Courtesy: Pike County Sheriff’s Office

Agents said William Patrick Day, Austin Patrick Day and Mary Shannon Day have been charged with trafficking of a controlled substance and aggravated trafficking of a controlled substance.

