Montgomery County, PA

Fun Fall Drinks at Montgomery County’s Best Bars and Breweries

 6 days ago

Image via Five Saints Distilling in Norristown.

When we list what we’re grateful for around the table, we always give a toast to the creative breweries and distilleries of Montgomery County. These fall beers, spirits, and cocktails will warm your bellies until the first blizzard comes.

Just in time for the holidays, Workhorse Brewing introduces the new Cranberry Cosmo.

Five Saints Distilling 
 Is pie in a glass possible? Find out Norristown-style with Five Saints’ Maple Bourbon Butter Pecan Flavored Rum. Their website helpfully provides cocktail recipes, including the Little Falls Special – rum, vodka, simple syrup, and cold brew.

Workhorse Brewing Co. 
Cara Cara Hazy IPA has officially been tapped here in KOP. Pouring a brilliant gold with a slight haze, this IPA bursts with a juicy, fruity hop character.

Unique notes of freshly squeezed oranges, lemon zest, and floral aromas combine for a fresh and vibrant sip.

Also try their Cranberry Cosmo, their Berliner Weisse pours an attractive berry red thanks to the addition of over 1,200 pounds of cranberries. Refreshingly tart and crisp, this one pairs great with your holiday meals.

Manatawny Still Works
After trying their craft cocktails at the Pottstown tasting room, amateur bartenders can snag small-batch spirits like the Maple Whiskey and the Honey Whiskey to keep the nights warm. MSW uses Pennsylvania-made syrup and honey, to make it even sweeter.

Round Guys Brewing Company
Raise a can to the new season with the Lansdale brewery’s Du Hast lager (featuring “nuts and toasty notes”) and the Original Slacker ale (see Du Hast plus caramel). Quirky original art decorates each label – don’t miss the goofy bird adorning Rye Eagles Rye, a caramel rye pale ale.

Bald Birds Brewing
Whoever creates the draft names at Bald Birds must have had fun with Oktobirdfest, a Marzen-style amber lager that will send you to Munich with no plane ticket required. This particular lager is only on tap in their Audubon location, but Slumberjack and Swirl Blop are your go-tos for 4-packs.

<img alt="" style="width:100%" src="https://montco.today/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2020/11/vftcb-logo.png" data-credit="Image via Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board." data-externalurl=""/>Image via Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board.

Imprint Beer Co.
Move over, pumpkin spice latte – who’s ready for Schmoojee Pumpkin Cheesecake Puffsicle? Imprint’s line of Schmoojee fruited sours includes flavors of marshmallow and pumpkin, and they stock IPAs, hard seltzer, and coffee for even more variety in their Hatfield and Pottstown locations.

Find out more fun breweries, bars, and restaurants in Montgomery County to enjoy Fall beverages at the Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board.

