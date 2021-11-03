Neal Smith, Iowa’s longest-serving US House member, dies

Iowa Gov., Kim Reynolds, has ordered flags to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, Nov. 10, in honor and remembrance of former Congressman Neal Smith, who passed on Tuesday, Nov. 2 at the age of 101. “Rep. Neal Smith was an American hero and a true Iowa treasure,” Reynolds says. “He faithfully served our state as Iowa’s longest-serving member of the U.S. House of Representatives and leaves behind a storied legacy in our state and across the nation. Kevin and I join with Iowans to extend our condolences to his family, friends and colleagues across Iowa and far beyond our borders.” Flags will be at half-staff on the state Capitol Building, on flag displays in the Capitol Complex and on all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state. Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to lower flags as a sign of respect.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO