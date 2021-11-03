CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neal Smith, Iowa’s longest-serving US House member, dies

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Neal Smith, who grew up in a tiny southeast Iowa town and served as a World War II bomber pilot before becoming a successful lawyer and then the state’s longest-serving U.S. House member, has died. He was 101. Smith died Tuesday, according to Jerry...

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds orders flags lowered to half-staff in honor of former US Rep. Neal Smith

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff Wednesday to honor former U.S. Rep. Neal Smith, who died last week at age 101. Smith, a Democrat from Altoona, was first elected to Congress in 1958 and represented central Iowa in Washington, D.C., for 18 terms, from 1959 to 1995. Iowa's longest-serving member of the U.S. House of Representatives died Nov. 2 at his home in Des Moines.
Iowans remember former U.S. Rep. Neal Smith, who died Tuesday at 101

Former Congressman Neal Smith, a Polk County Democrat whose 36 years represent the longest tenure in the House of Representatives in Iowa history, died Tuesday at age 101. With news of his death, many Iowans posted on social media or released statements sharing thoughts and memories of the 18-term congressman, who held office from 1959 to 1995.
Kansas House member dies of cancer

Kansas State Representative Russ Jennings has died. House Speaker Ron Ryckman Jr. on Wednesday announced that sixty-six-year-old Jennings, a Lakin Republican, died from cancer on Wednesday morning. Ryckman said he learned of the death from Jennings’ family. Jennings was elected to the Legislature in 2012. He served as chairman of...
Neal Smith Dies

Former Iowa Congressman Neal Smith of Des Moines has died at the age of 101. Smith, a Democrat, was first elected to the U.S. House in 1958. An attorney and a farmer, Smith was a key architect of several federal Farm Bills and he secured funding for two of Iowa’s federal flood control reservoirs — Saylorville and Red Rock.
Former Iowa Congressman Smith Dies at Age 101

(Des Moines, IA) — Former Iowa Congressman Neal Smith has died at the age of 101. The Democrat was first elected to the U-S House in 1958 where he served for 36 years. Smith, an attorney and a farmer, was a key architect of several federal Farm Bills and he secured funding for two of Iowa’s federal flood control reservoirs — Saylorville and Red Rock. Smith was born on a Keokuk County farm in 1920 and he served in the Air Force during World War II. His plane was shot down and he received the Purple Heart. The National Wildlife Refuge near Prairie City in Jasper County is named for Smith, who worked to secure its creation. The federal building in Des Moines is also named in his honor.
Iowa Governor orders flags to be lowered to honor Nohema Graber, Rep. Neal Smith

The Waverly-Shell Rock Community School District is detailing where it would build a new elementary school. Iowa investigators ask for information in death of Fairfield High School teacher. Updated: 3 hours ago. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is asking for people to come forward with information as they investigate...
Flags To Be Lowered To Half-Staff Wednesday In Honor Of Late Congressman Neal Smith

Iowa Gov., Kim Reynolds, has ordered flags to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, Nov. 10, in honor and remembrance of former Congressman Neal Smith, who passed on Tuesday, Nov. 2 at the age of 101. “Rep. Neal Smith was an American hero and a true Iowa treasure,” Reynolds says. “He faithfully served our state as Iowa’s longest-serving member of the U.S. House of Representatives and leaves behind a storied legacy in our state and across the nation. Kevin and I join with Iowans to extend our condolences to his family, friends and colleagues across Iowa and far beyond our borders.” Flags will be at half-staff on the state Capitol Building, on flag displays in the Capitol Complex and on all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state. Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to lower flags as a sign of respect.
Iowa’s second redistricting plan approved by Senate; House likely to concur

Turns out that the second time may be the charm. After months of political and pandemic-related delays, and the rejection of the first plan for establishing new congressional and legislative election boundaries in the state, the Iowa Legislature moved toward approval Thursday of a redistricting plan for the next decade.
First look at Iowa's new House, Senate maps in cities, suburbs

Now that Iowa’s political maps for the next decade have been finalized, it’s time to look more closely at the district lines in and near larger metro areas. Although most districts anchored in cities are safe for Democrats, these metros will include quite a few battleground Iowa House and Senate races over the next two election cycles. Several “micropolitan” districts containing mid-sized cities remain competitive as well, and a forthcoming post will cover those maps.
