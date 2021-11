EUR/GBP trades flat and rangebound just under 0.8550, as broader macro themes steal the FX market’s focus. UK GDP data out on Thursday could reinfuse some volatility. It’s been a tame session thus far for EUR/GBP, with today’s FX market focus largely on broader macro themes (like higher-than-expected US inflation) which have had little impact on the relative strength of the euro and pound sterling versus each other. Thus, trading conditions have been rangebound, with the pair going sideways within 0.8530-0.8560ish parameters. At present, the exchange rate is changing hands just to the south of the 0.8550 level and is flat on the day.

WORLD ・ 10 HOURS AGO