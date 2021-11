Dune makes valiant attempts to portray diversity, but, much like our society, still falls short. What does it say about us?. This weekend is Halloween, and I don’t know if this column on cultural psychiatry issues on Dune is going to be received as a trick or treat! It feels like bracing and entering a haunted house with cancel culture, wokeness, and fear of the other around every corner. Maybe I need to put on one of my masks to hide my identity! However, that is part of what psychiatry is about: the scariest parts of our humanity and how to work with them.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO