Opelousas, LA

Opelousas Police searching for escaped inmate who walked off a work crew

By Scott Lewis
 6 days ago

An Opelousas inmate who was working at the St. Landry Parish Solid Waste recycling center has escaped, according to police, and law enforcement is actively searching for him.

Opelousas, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

