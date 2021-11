• Applewood, a continuing care retirement community at One Applewood Drive, Freehold Township, will host a bicycle donation drive on Nov. 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Applewood resident and distance cyclist Spencer Halper will help oversee the drive, supported by staff volunteers. Halper has been a longtime supporter of the Bike Exchange, a Ewing Township resale shop where volunteers refurbish and resell the bicycles at reasonable prices, with proceeds benefitting the Boys and Girls Club of Mercer County. All bicycle types, sizes and conditions will be accepted and donors will receive a tax deductible contribution document for each bicycle donated. The event will be held rain or shine. Details: 732-303-7416 or visit applewood.com.

9 DAYS AGO