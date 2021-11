PORTLAND, Maine — Maine's largest hospital systems have reported their final tallies of the percentage of staff who followed the statewide COVID-19 vaccination mandate. Northern Light Health: 98.11% have gotten the shot. A spokesperson said 195 people resigned, and an additional 191 employees who are not vaccinated are not currently on schedule, but their employment has not ended. The spokesperson said those people have seven days to reconsider their vaccination status.

MAINE STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO