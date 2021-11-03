Idles live at Pappy and Harriet’s Halloween

The lack of Halloween spirit among live theatres has sparked Alamance Repertory Theatre Company to bring back a taste of horror to the stage. “Besides the traditionally done Rocky Horror Picture Show, no other live theatres in Winston are putting on shows for the Halloween season, so I knew we had to do it,” said Chris Cohen, the new Artistic Director for ARTC Theatre in Winston-Salem. “As a horror fan, it was a hard decision to find the right play, so we began brainstorming and throwing out other horror productions. I brought up Evil Dead to my teammates, and most of them didn’t even know it was turned into a musical, so I knew right then and there this was going to be our show.”
Comments / 0