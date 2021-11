Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral argument in New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen. The issue is whether the Second Amendment right to "bear arms" can be denied to everyone except persons who prove that they have an unusual need for self-defense. Based on the questions during argument, six Justices seemed skeptical that an enumerated right could be limited so that only a tiny percentage of the people can exercise it. A secondary question during argument was where lawful carry can be banned.

