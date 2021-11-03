Office of Marketing and Communications

Rain barrel distribution for Habersham Village Neighborhood Alliance

SAVANNAH (Nov. 3) – The City of Savannah will distribute 30 free rain barrels to Habersham Village Neighborhood Alliance residents on Monday, Nov. 8, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Residents can pick up a rain barrel at Jacob G. Smith Elementary School, 210 Lamara Dr., first-come, first-served.

The rain barrels are funded through a Georgia Department of Natural Resources Environmental Protection Division grant to install green stormwater infrastructure within the Casey Canal Basin to improve water quality when it rains. Stormwater runoff can carry pollutants into the canal, and rain barrels can significantly improve stormwater management and water quality. Rain barrels are gravity fed, and the water can be used for gardens, lawns and washing cars and pets.

The rain barrels are made in the U.S. of 100% recycled plastic. They can be used without gutters and come with a child and bug-proof lid, overflow set up and a valve to connect to a garden hose.

The city also used grant funds to install pavers in Lamara Drive, two rain gardens and a cistern at Jacob G. Smith Elementary School to improve stormwater drainage.

All green infrastructure grant elements will be on display during the rain barrel distribution, thanks to project partners, including Jacob G. Smith Elementary School, Georgia Environmental Protection Division, Goodwyn Mills Cawood (GMC), Ogeechee Riverkeeper, Savannah-Chatham County School System and Toole Sculpture Works.